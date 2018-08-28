Advanced search

Exmouth slimming expert gears up for busy January

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 December 2018

Exmouth mum Donna Farr before and after she lost two stone in weight over the course of one year. Picture: Donna Farr

Exmouth mum Donna Farr before and after she lost two stone in weight over the course of one year. Picture: Donna Farr

An Exmouth weight-loss guru is gearing herself up for an increase in people who are looking to shed the pounds in the wake of Christmas and New Year indulgence.

Alex Jones, who runs a Slimmnig World group in Withycombe, is preparing for a busy January as many people vow to turn their New Year’s resolutions to make 2019 the year they achieve their dream weight.

She said people in Exmouth shouldn’t feel limited by their previous weight-loss attempts.

Alex added: “However much you would love to lose, we know how much more motivating it is when you are aiming for a weight you dream to be rather than a weight you are told you should be.”

Exmouth mum Donna Farr has lost two stone since joining the Withycombe group 12 months ago.

She added: “Since losing weight I have lots more energy meaning I am so much more active too. I love walking, swimming and playing with the kids.”

Alex’s Slimming World groups are held every Thursday at 7pm at Withycombe Church Hall.

