Exmouth slimmer Marina loses more than three stone thanks to 'free foods'

Marina Maitland before and after she lost more than three stone. Picture: Slimming World Archant

An Exmouth slimmer has credited her weight loss to being able to eat as much 'free food' as she likes.

Marina Maitland lost more than three stone in weight since signing up to the Slimming World food optimising plan which allows members to each as much free food - which includes vegetables, fruit, lean meat and pasta - as they like.

She joined one of the Slimming World groups at the Open Door Centre, in Church Street, 12 months ago.

Marina said: "Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I would always get tired of restricting what I ate.

"I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different.

"I never felt like I was on a diet.

"The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty free foods which you do not need to weigh, count or measure.

"They include filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there's no deprivation.

"I couldn't believe I'd found a way to lose weight without starving myself. When I joined, I was vegetarian and found there were plenty of options still on the plan."

After visiting her daughter in New Zealand last year Marina became a vegan, but said her weight loss plan was 'very suitable' for her newly-found dietary requirement.

She added: "I eat really well every single day.

"I enjoy a cooked breakfast most days - with vegetarian sausages, baked beans, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes.

"A typical lunch is something like a savoury fried rice and for dinner I love a shepherdess pie with lots of vegetables."

Marina also said the support she has had from her consultant and other group members has been vital in her weight loss, adding: "Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey."