Published: 7:15 AM October 26, 2021

A new singing and activity group is encouraging new joiners - Credit: Contributed

A new singing activity has started up on Monday afternoons from 1.45 to 2.45pm at the rugby club in Exmouth.

And the organisers say: "Join others and sing your heart out to music from the fifties, sixties and seventies!"

Mark Hansford, who leads the activity in association with Heron Senior Support Services, explained. “There is no musical ability required - just the pure enjoyment of singing in a group.

“You get to choose your favourites from among a large selection of the pop music of your youth, and you can jingle, shake and clack your way through the songs with the various instruments available!”

“With the multiple health benefits of singing now well-recognised,“ said Heron trustee Bernice Sinclair, “we are delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to older residents in the town."

Their message is: "Go along and put that smile on your face!"

For more information about the group you can contact Bernice on 01395 320173.