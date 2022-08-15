Exmouth singer Ruby 'has world class talent'

An Exmouth singer who is described as ‘a rising star’ of the local music scene is to perform at the Exeter Street Festival After Party later this month, alongside two internationally established acts.

Ruby May Spencer performed at the Exmouth Festival and Sidmouth Folk Festival this summer, and featured in a Radio One showcase.

She has also impressed the director of the Music in Devon Initiative CIC (MIDI), Nick Hall.

He said: “We are proud to be engaged in artist development work with Exmouth’s rising star Ruby May Spencer, who is set for big things. Her vocal talent and stage presence are world class and we look forward to creating new material and evolving the live band with her over the next six months.

“Ruby has been having a great summer and played Exmouth Festival with the Ruby May Spencer Band. This great local festival is a jumping off point for other amazing things, including headline spots at Sidmouth Folk Festival and Respect Festival. Ruby has already appeared on a Radio 1 showcase with Laura Mvula, recorded live session tracks for MIDI Tv and supported Exeter’s the Sound of The Sirens on tour.

“If you missed Ruby, you can see her next at the Exeter Street Arts Festival After Party at 9pm on Saturday, August 27 at the Exeter Phoenix. A truly unmissable event, we organised the event to showcase the rising stars of the South West music scene, along with established international acts. She will be performing alongside Gaslight Troubadours and Electric Jalaba, who are fresh from a European tour, culminating at Womad.

“MIDI are delighted to bring Electric Jalaba to Exeter for the first time ever and to have Gaslight Troubadours on the bill, with Ruby May Spencer and the Highest Grade Soundsystem DJs in the Phoenix Bar. This is an A- grade festival line up – with emerging local artists being given a platform to perform alongside established international artists. For 15 quid you won't get a better night out all summer.”

The After Party is the finale of the Exeter Street Arts Festival, a day of live music and arts activities in various locations across Exeter city centre. The festival was designed as a platform to bring communities together through the arts, and is now in its sixth year.