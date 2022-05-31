Space above empty Exmouth shop to be turned into two-bed flat

12a The Parade will remain as a shop but the two top floors will be turned into a 2-bed flat. - Credit: Google Maps.

East Devon District Council have approved plans to convert the two top floors of a shop in The Parade into a flat.

The two top floors of 12a on The Parade are currently used as offices, and will now be converted into a two- bedroom flat with a garage at the rear and the commercial space still below it.

Refurbishment of the ground floor will be needed to allow access to the commercial space as well as access to the flat above. The WC will be repositioned from the ground floor to the flat above.

East Devon District Council, as the local planning authority, did not need to give prior approval as it is not required for the proposed development at the address. The application has now been decided and work will begin on the conversion shortly.