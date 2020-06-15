Advanced search

Shipshape offering socially distanced school uniform service after shop expansion

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 June 2020

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

Shipshape in Alibion Hill Exmouth is undergoing an expansion. Picture: Jo Killoran

An Exmouth clothing shop is expanding to give parents a specialised area to get their children’s school uniform this summer.

A look inside the new-look Shipshape shop in Exmouth. Picture: Jo KilloranA look inside the new-look Shipshape shop in Exmouth. Picture: Jo Killoran

Jo Killoran, of Shipshape, in Albion Hill, has announced that her business has taken over the former estate agents’ premises next door, meaning the shop will undergo an expansion.

Before that happens, the former Red Homes Estate Agents is being transformed into a booking appointment centre for parents looking to get their children measured up for school uniform.

Jo said: “I am absolutely thrilled – we are really trying to look after our customers and to make our shop accessible to them.”

In the longer term, Jo said she plans to ‘knock through’ her existing shop and the next door premises to make the shop bigger.

Shipshape produces uniform for six primary schools in Exmouth – Marpool, St Joseph’s, Withycombe Raleigh, Exeter Road, Beacon and Bassetts Farm.

Parents can also get uniform for Exmouth Community College.

