Sidmouth Folk Festival offers chance to see Exmouth's 'buoy' band

Review

The Exmouth Shanty Men presented “Tall Ships And Tavern Tales” at Sidmouth’s Manor Pavilion. The show is coming to Exmouth in November. - Credit: Paul Strange

Now that the Exmouth Shanty Men are in demand at the world’s shanty festivals, it’s less easy to catch “Exmouth’s own buoy band”.

So I was delighted to find them performing their new show – “Tall Ships and Tavern Tales” – at Sidmouth’s Manor Pavilion during the recent Sidmouth Folk Festival. And what a treat it was.

With new members invigorating the crew, they sounded better than ever, casting off with a rousing “Leaving Of Liverpool” set on board ship, followed by a roaring “Hog’s Eye Man” and a richly harmonised “Santiano”.

The second half, set in a tavern, was more varied, including a pensive “Heaven’s A Bar”, the music hall song “Every Inch A Sailor”, the humorous “Handsome Cabin Boy”, a poignant “Brave Wolfe” and a moving “Shenandoah”, concluding with a raucous “Roseabella”. The show is at Exmouth’s Holy Ghost Church Hall on November 19, so catch it if you can.



