Free concert celebrates launch of Shanty Men's latest album

The Exmouth Shanty Men are about to release a new double album, featuring songs from their two-part stage show ‘Tall Ships and Tavern Tales’.

The show, described as ‘a voyage in song from the high seas to a dockside alehouse’, features traditional sea shanties from the era of the tall ships, and songs that sailors of old might have enjoyed singing in a dockside tavern. The album carries the same name.

A free concert to launch the album locally will take place at 8pm at The Beach pub in Exmouth on Tuesday, March 1. Its official launch has already taken place in Poland, where the Shanty Men were playing at a large festival in Krakow.

Shanty Man Sam Minella said it was their fifth trip to the country: “Sea shanties are big in Poland and we have lots of fans there – and we always enjoy ourselves when we visit!”

Tall Ships and Tavern Tales is recorded by Wild Goose, a traditional folk music label.