Exmouth firm launches special sensory room to help people develop their senses

A sensory room has been launched at Exmouth business Mrs Snuggles. Picture: Lisa Hamer Archant

An Exmouth firm has announced the rollout of a specially-designed room for children with sensory issues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A sensory room has been launched at Exmouth business Mrs Snuggles. Picture: Lisa Hamer A sensory room has been launched at Exmouth business Mrs Snuggles. Picture: Lisa Hamer

Mrs Snuggles, which hosts several fun hands-on workshops for youngsters, has launched a sensory room, which combines a range of stimuli to help individuals develop and engage their senses.

These can include lights, colours, sounds, sensory soft play objects and aromas - all within a safe environment that allows the person using it to explore and interact without risk.

Lisa Hamer, who opened her Mrs Snuggles shop in Exmouth's Exeter Road last February, said: "We have two rooms adjacent to each other.

"These are our white room and blackout room, which both contain a wide variety of sensory stimulation such as a vibrating bed, blackout tent, interactive light wall, infinity mirrors , bubble tube, full HD projector with a variety of animated projections, sensory garden, and an intriguing selection of sensory toys. The overactive child can be calmed and the inactive become interested.

A sensory room has been launched at Exmouth business Mrs Snuggles. Picture: Lisa Hamer A sensory room has been launched at Exmouth business Mrs Snuggles. Picture: Lisa Hamer

"The sensory room fosters an atmosphere of relaxation, which is good for children's and adults' emotional health.

"It gives them a chance to explore their feelings and to become interested in their environment.

"This calming environment is also a place for parents and carers to bond with their children, providing a restful and peaceful experience in today's busy and sometimes stressful lifestyles."

The sensory room is offered to people of all ages for relaxation and therapeutic purposes.

A sensory room has been launched at Exmouth business Mrs Snuggles. Picture: Lisa Hamer A sensory room has been launched at Exmouth business Mrs Snuggles. Picture: Lisa Hamer

It can be booked for private hire for children, adults and groups with special educational needs (SEN). Mrs Hamer said: "All young children can benefit from using a sensory room to develop fundamental sensory skills needed in later life.

"Sensory rooms are particularly useful for people with sight or hearing problems and have been proven to be extremely valuable to people with autism."

Mrs Snuggles has now launched a SEN Café, which is held on Fridays from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

The café gives people the chance to visit the sensory room for 20 minutes.

For more information about the sensory room, call Mrs Snuggles on 07762 428057.