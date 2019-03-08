Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer
PUBLISHED: 14:54 29 October 2019
Archant
A Spitfire display in the skies above Exmouth will be held in tribute to a woman spent much of her life living around the docks.
Jenny Hewson who ided from a rare form of cancer in September 2019. Picture: Simon Heusen
The vintage aircraft will be seen doing a demonstration above the seafront near Ocean on Friday (November 1).
The display is being organised in memory of Jenny Hewson, who died from a rare form of cancer, in September this year, at the age of 79.
Her son Simon Heusen has organised the event and the spitfire 'City of Exeter' is owned by his brother Martin Phillips.
The air display, which is due to start at around 3.30pm, will follow their mum's funeral being held at St John's in the Wilderness Church from 1pm.
Spitfire. Picture: Getty Images
Mr Heusen said any money raised on the day will go to Sarcoma UK and he is hoping to have another fundraiser where a trip in a two-seater spitfire will be auctioned off.
