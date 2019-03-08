Roadwork planned for final phase of seafront road realignment

Roadworks and diversions will be in place for 11 days as contractors put the finishing touches on the Queen's Drive realignment

Road closures and diversions have been announced as contractors put the finishing touches to a major realignment of Queen's Drive.

The work to move the road and car park - which is 'phase one' of East Devon District Council's seafront regeneration scheme - is set to finish in June.

To allow contractors to create a kerb line across the old road to link with the new Queen's Drive, there will be road closures and diversions in place later this month.

People will still be able to access the Queen's Drive car park from either side but the small stretch of road in between will not be accessible as a through route.

The road closure will be in place from Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 31.

EDDC said it hopes the road and car park realignment will be completed by Wednesday, June 19.

Following completion, developer Grenadier Estates will take on the lease for phase two of the regeneration project - a watersports centre.