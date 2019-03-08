Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Roadwork planned for final phase of seafront road realignment

PUBLISHED: 12:48 09 May 2019

Archant

Roadworks and diversions will be in place for 11 days as contractors put the finishing touches on the Queen's Drive realignment

Road closures and diversions have been announced as contractors put the finishing touches to a major realignment of Queen's Drive.

The work to move the road and car park - which is 'phase one' of East Devon District Council's seafront regeneration scheme - is set to finish in June.

To allow contractors to create a kerb line across the old road to link with the new Queen's Drive, there will be road closures and diversions in place later this month.

People will still be able to access the Queen's Drive car park from either side but the small stretch of road in between will not be accessible as a through route.

The road closure will be in place from Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 31.

EDDC said it hopes the road and car park realignment will be completed by Wednesday, June 19.

Following completion, developer Grenadier Estates will take on the lease for phase two of the regeneration project - a watersports centre.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Power cut causes blackout for 1,900 homes

There were power cuts in Exmouth

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspected wartime grenade unearthed near train tracks in Lympstone

Emergency services were at the scene in Lympstone following the discovery of a suspected wartime grenade. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth heroin addict caught with thousands of pounds worth of drugs

Michael Gilbert. Picture: Exeter Crown Court

Damage to town dinosaur trail prompts safety concerns for youngsters

One of the dinosaurs has been vandalised in The Strand. Ref exe 19 19TI 4647. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Power cut causes blackout for 1,900 homes

There were power cuts in Exmouth

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Pictured: Grenade which forced train cancellations between Exmouth and Exeter is detonated

A British Mills grenade, thought to date back to World War Two, was unearthed close to train tracks in Lympstone. Picture: HM Naval Base Devonport.

Pollard powers Exmouth 2nds to opening day success at Sidmouth

Cricket

Murphy guides Budleigh to opening day success at Tavistock

Picture: Thinkstock

Budleigh bowlers holding important Open Day this Saturday (May 11)

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Roadwork planned for final phase of seafront road realignment

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists