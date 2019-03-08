Queen's Drive plans could be finalised by end of 2021

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Redevelopment plans for Exmouth seafront should be in place by the end of 2021, the East Devon leader has declared.

Speaking at a full council meeting, Cllr Ben Ingham said that the authority must take responsibility and ownership for the project and get on with it.

He said a three-year timescale for the final phase of the regeneration scheme was unacceptable and hopes the work will be completed by the end of 2021.

Cllr Ingham also confirmed that Phase 3 proposals, which included the Harbour View café site, would involve a mix of public space, including free play facilities.

It would also feature the kind of commercial developments that will pay for those elements and benefit Exmouth's economy.

Residents will have the chance to hear about ideas for the future of the Queen's Drive area of the town at a public exhibition on Thursday, November 14, at Ocean.

Interested members of the public will also be able to view the exhibition materials at a public drop-in on the previous day,

Cllr Philip Skinner asked Cllr Ingham if his administration would adhere to the formally adopted masterplan which links in with Exmouth's neighbourhood plan.

In response, Cllr Ingham said: "We are moving forward with Phase 3 to complete the Queen's Drive development with a further public engagement by Hemingway Design in November.

"This includes the Harbour View café site.

"Proposals are emerging for a mix of public space, continued popular free play facilities and the kind of commercial developments that will pay for those elements and benefit Exmouth's economy.

"This is very much in keeping with the principles laid out some years ago in the Exmouth masterplan and much more recently the policies agreed by Exmouth people in their Neighbourhood Plan.

"It is this administration's view that a new and sharper focus was needed on delivering the final phase of the Queen's Drive development and that is what we are doing."

Following the public events set to take place next month, Cllr Ingham said that he hopes that there will be another public meeting to be arranged either just before or just after the Christmas and New Year period.