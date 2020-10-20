Advanced search

Seafront procession to celebrate Ian Stuart’s life

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 October 2020

Ian Stuart, pictured at the helm of ‘Tudor Rose’ in 2014. Picture: Stuart Render

People have the chance to celebrate the life of Ian Stuart on Thursday (October 22) as a procession passes through the seafront.

Stuart Line Cruises is inviting people to stand at the lifeboat station, in Queen’s Drive, or near The Grove pub to pay their respects.

The procession will pass the lifeboat station at around 1.45pm and The Grove pub at around 1.55pm.

A collection will be made on the day on behalf of the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital head and neck department where Ian received treatment.

A spokesman for Ian’s family said: “Due to Covid, the service will be for close family and friends only buy we are aware that there are a number of people who would like to be able to pay their respects and we felt this would be a wonderful way to celebrate Ian’s life together with the community.”

Donations to RD&E Hospital General Trust Fund (ENT Department) and can be dropped to the Stuart Line Cruises booking office or to Gegg Richard W & Sons.

