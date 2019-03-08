Seafront junction to be redesigned after planning green light

Junction between Morton Road, Alexandra Terrace and The Esplanade. Picture: Google Archant

Plans to redesign a seafront junction as part of a multimillion-pound tidal defence scheme to protect Exmouth from flooding have been approved.

On Tuesday (August 27) East Devon District Council planning officers have granted permission, under delegated powers, for the phase of work relating to The Esplanade.

Two of the three phases of the scheme - which will reduce the chance of flooding annually from four per cent to less than one per cent - have been granted planning approval.

The final section involves a new set-back flood wall being built and the redesign of the existing junction between Alexandra Terrace and The Esplanade.

This would see the current Morton Road junction with the seafront removed.

The existing junction of Alexandra Terrace and Morton Road to The Esplanade and Morton Crescent will be redesigned, leaving just one, rather than two, access points to the seafront.

The officer report said: "While the character and appearance of the area would change from its historic openness, the well-conceived scheme is considered to enhance the character of this part of the Conservation Area and make it a much more useable space.

"Overall it is considered to be a well-conceived scheme in terms of its impact on the surroundings and is acceptable."

When the plans were submitted, a spokesman for Team Van Oord Ltd, the Environment Agency's civil engineering contractor, said: "It is intended to improve public safety by reducing the number of road accesses onto The Esplanade and the public open space at the seafront."

Work is set to begin in September on the tidal defence work that is being carried out along The Esplanade, but will see some road closures.

For some of the work to proceed, the road will need to be closed in sections between The Grove, along Morton Crescent, Alexandra Terrace junction and past the Clock Tower up to the Premier Inn.

The Esplanade section of the scheme will see a new set back flood defence wall be built between The Grove public house and the Premier Inn.

Extra rock armour will be added to raise existing low spots along the seafront and the bottom section of the Smeaton seawall will be improved.