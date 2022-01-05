Car crashes into seawall on Exmouth seafront
Published: 12:02 PM January 5, 2022
- Credit: Stuart Preestley
A car crashed into the sea wall and a lamppost in Exmouth last night (January 4), leaving the driver with 'minor injuries'.
the incident happened at around 8pm, with police and fire crews attending the scene after reports of a car crash in Mamhead View.
Western Power Distribution also attended to ensure the safety of the lamppost.
Emergency services confirmed one vehicle was involved and the driver suffered minor injures.