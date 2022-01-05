News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Car crashes into seawall on Exmouth seafront

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:02 PM January 5, 2022
exxmouth seafront

Exmouth car crash - Credit: Stuart Preestley

A car crashed into the sea wall and a lamppost in Exmouth last night (January 4), leaving the driver with 'minor injuries'.

the incident happened at around 8pm, with police and fire crews attending the scene after reports of a car crash in Mamhead View. 

Western Power Distribution also attended to ensure the safety of the lamppost. 

Emergency services confirmed one vehicle was involved and the driver suffered minor injures.

Exmouth News

