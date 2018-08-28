Advanced search

Exmouth temporary attractions set to be in place for extra three years

PUBLISHED: 10:44 19 December 2018

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Archant

Temporary attractions could be part of Exmouth seafront for another three years after a revised planning application was submitted.

Last month, East Devon District Council (EDDC) submitted an application to extend the use of the former Exmouth Fun Park site as the ‘Queen’s Drive Space’.

Now the council has withdrawn that application and submitted new plans which, if approved, will see the use of plot extended until March 2022.

Planning permission was initially granted in March this year to split the Queen’s Drive site into three zones – a Jurassic-themed play park, a pop-up restaurant area and an open-air screening zone.

The site forms part of ‘phase three’ of the council’s seafront regeneration plans and is earmarked for a mix of leisure facilities.

In the planning support statement, Alison Hayward, EDDC’s regeneration and economic development senior manager, said: “The aim of the application is to allow for this range of temporary uses to continue until the redevelopment takes place.

“This will avoid the site being unused and derelict in the period before it is developed and provide a good mix of high quality attractions for both visitors and residents.”

The application will be discussed by Exmouth Town Council before EDDC planners make the final decision.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

