Sea scouts celebrate 80 years in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:06 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 24 September 2019

Exmouth Sea Scouts celebrate 80 years. Picture: Katie Lee

Around 100 people took a walk down memory lane to reminisce about 80 years of Exmouth Sea Scouts.

Guests browse through photographs of the sea scouts. Picture: Katie LeeGuests browse through photographs of the sea scouts. Picture: Katie Lee

A special party was held at the scout hut where guests, including town mayor Steve Gazzard, got the chance to view old photographs - one dating back more than 70 years.

As well as remembering the past, visitors were shown the future plans for the hut.

Although not a fundraising event, more than £140 in donations was collected.

The scouts are currently raising funds to make improvements to their hut, located in the Imperial Recreation Ground, and secure the group's future.

Mayor Steve Gazzard with scout group leader Dave Radford. Picture: Katie LeeMayor Steve Gazzard with scout group leader Dave Radford. Picture: Katie Lee

Dave Radford, scout leader, said: "It was great to see so many people and former scouts during the open day.

"Our current fundraising venture means we will be here in another 80 years."

Donations can be made in person or by going to wonderful.org

