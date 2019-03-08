Lord Lieutenant's award for 'instrumental' sea cadets' chairman

Anthony Griffin being presented with the Lord Lieutenant of Devon certificate of meritorious service. Picture: John Bradbum Archant

The chairman of Exmouth Cadets, who was 'instrumental' in their move to a purpose-built facility, has been recognised for his service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Griffin being presented with the Lord Lieutenant of Devon certificate of meritorious service. Picture: John Bradbum Anthony Griffin being presented with the Lord Lieutenant of Devon certificate of meritorious service. Picture: John Bradbum

Anthony Griffin, 81, was given a certificate for meritorious service by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon.

Lieutenant Commander Griffin has been the unit chairman of Exmouth Sea Cadets Corps since 2012 and led a fundraising crusade for the new HQ in Camperdown Terrace, generating more than £750,000.

The Camperdown Terrace base, which opened in October 2016, supports the training and development of the Exmouth Sea Cadets.

The award citation said Mr Griffin continues to fundraise for support vehicles and equipment and help with activities.

The citation said: "Lieutenant Commander Griffin's commitment goes far beyond that which is expected of a volunteer and, as a result of his outstanding dedication, he has been awarded HM Lord Lieurtenant's Certificate for meritorious service."

Fred Caygill, town council liaison for the sea cadets, said: "Lieutenant Commander Griffin has worked tirelessly for the young people of Exmouth who have wished to be sea cadets, many who have gone on to serve their country in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines.

"Tony thoroughly deserves this award, and I congratulate him on receiving it."

The award comes at a time when Mr Griffin wants people to come forward to become members of the sea cadets' management committee.

The cadets need two more people to take roles on with the committee.

Mr Griffin said they are 'ideally' looking for someone retired who lives close to the Camperdown Terrace base.

He said: "We're looking for someone who is recently retired who live in Exmouth, fairly close to the base, who is available to go down to the unit and help when needed.

"The other people who are on the committee are working and they are not available during the day."

Mr Griffin said committee members would also be needed for community events, including Armed Forces Day, where the cadets have gazebos.

The management committee meets once a month on a Wednesday evening.

Anyone who wants more information, or wants to join the committee, should contact Mr Griffin by emailing agriffin@btinternet.com