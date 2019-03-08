Advanced search

Our planet is in safe hands, says town crier

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 October 2019

Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Archant

Guest columnist Roger Bourgein is feeling a sense of relief after attending a Schools Conference on Protecting the Environment.

Greetings citizens and visitors to Exmouth, this jewel set midst Devon's red cliffs, green hills and silver seas.

This week I have seen the future - three hundred and fifty children from years 4 and 5 (key stage 2), all pupils of Exmouth Primary schools, paying rapt attention with shining open intelligent faces to Mayor Steve Gazzard as he rolled out the final incarnation of his own idea, a Schools Conference on Protecting the Environment.

Held on the top floor suite at Exmouth's Ocean venue, these young pupils showed great understanding and knowledge of mankind's impact on our planet.

Divided into twelve workshops, they were led by passionate and articulate leaders from a diverse range of organisations: The Met Office, Clinton Devon Estates, Exmouth in Bloom, Seaton Jurassic, Exmouth Wildlife Group, Environment Agency, Devon County Council Waste Management, Recycling Through Art using Plastic to Help Save The Environment and East Devon District Council Countryside Team.

All the young people thoroughly enjoyed being active participants in each workshop.

As young citizens they demonstrated such an eagerness to learn, understand and contribute original thought that I felt a sense of relief for whatever the future brings - certain new leaders of courage and merit will emerge to help safeguard our planet, Earth.

