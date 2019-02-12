Exmouth primary school pupils get a ‘taste of India’

Youngsters at Withycombe Raleigh Primary School einjoying Indian cuisine. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School. Archant

An Exmouth Indian restaurant has helped youngsters learn about the culture of the Asian country.

Year four pupils from Withycombe Raleigh Primary School are studying India this term learning about where the country is and what life is like living in the city of Mumbai.

In support of the topic, staff from Indian Ocean, of Exeter Road, visited the school to give pupils a taste of cuisine from the area.

They brought 90 pasting portions of chicken korma and chicken tikka masala dishes along with pilau rice.

A spokesman for the school said some of the children had never tried curry before but most of them loved it with some coming backing for seconds.

Pupils have also been learning about Rangoli patterns, Hinduism and have created storyboards for Bollywood-style movies.

After half term, the year four children will have an ‘India Day’ where they will dress up in authentic Indian clothes.