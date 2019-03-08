Barbecue safety warning issued after rise in open space fires

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:23 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 29 July 2019

Exmouth fire fighters deal with a fire in the open near Orcombe Point. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Archant

'Make sure your barbecues are fully cooled down' - that's the advice from firefighters after the latest blaze involving open woodland.

Two crews from Exmouth were called out on Thursday (July 25) at around 7.30pm after reports of a fire involving two tents.

Members of the public had attempted to use buckets of water to put out the fire before firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish it.

A spokesman for Exmouth Fire Station said: "Exmouth crews have seen a significant rise in fires in the open over the last few weeks.

"Please ensure fires and barbecues are fully cooled and extinguished.

"Cigarettes and glass waste are also contributing to fires in the open.

"If barbecuing on the beach, please ensure the sand underneath is also sufficiently cooled."

