Time running out to vote on how £300k Section 106 money should be spent

Residents picked to have their say on how £300,000 of developer funding should be used in Exmouth face a race against time to place their vote.

Some 5,000 randomly selected households received a letter which gave them a unique code to be used to register their vote on how Section 106 money should be spent to improve sports facilities in Exmouth.

The funds have been collected by the district council from housing developments in the parish.

So far 870 households have voted for their favourite projects, but East Devon District Council and Exmouth Town Council are urging as many households as possible to take part in this exercise.

The councils are particularly asking people under the age of 39 to take part, and especially under 18-year-olds.

There are seven eligible, affordable, possible projects for people that receive a letter to choose from:

• Resurfacing the large sand astro pitch at Exmouth Community College which is at the end of its life. It is used by community groups in the evenings, as well as being used by the college throughout the week.

• A new drainage system at Exmouth Rugby Club.

• Expanding the current concrete skate park in Phear Park, which is free to use.

• Adding new sports related equipment into Brixington park, all free to use.

• Additional car parking area at Withycombe Raleigh Common Football Pitches, home of the Brixington Blues and used by other clubs and teams.

• A back-exercise wall in Phear Park with exercises listed along its length, this would be free to use.

• A free to use concrete track with bumps and small slopes for wheeled sports such as BMX, skate boards and scooters in Carter Avenue Park.

Cllr Steve Gazzard, mayor of Exmouth and district council ward member for the Withycombe Raleigh ward, said: “Each of the seven worthy projects that made the shortlist for possible funding shares the common attribute of delivering new or improved sports facilities in Exmouth.”

The closing date for voting is Monday 19 October 2020 at 5pm. Anyone who mislaid their letter should email jbuckley@eastdevon.gov.uk or ring 01395 517569 for a reminder of their code.