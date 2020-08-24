Advanced search

Have your say on how £300,000 should be spent on sports facilities

PUBLISHED: 16:01 24 August 2020

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

The skate park in Phear Park. Picture: Archant

Archant

Residents are being invited to have their say on how East Devon District Council spends £300,000 on new or improved sports facilities in Exmouth.

The Section 106 funds have been collected by the district council from housing developments in Exmouth.

In 2019, East Devon District Council and Exmouth Town Council asked residents, voluntary groups and other organisations to give their ideas on how the money should be spent.

Now residents get to decide which projects actually happen and 5,000 randomly selected Exmouth households will receive a letter in the post giving them a unique online code.

They can use this code to go online and vote for their households favourite projects.

There are seven eligible, affordable, possible projects for people who receive a letter to choose from:

Resurfacing the large sand astro pitch at Exmouth Community College which is at the end of its life.

A new drainage system at Exmouth Rugby Club for the two pitches and grass area next to Marine Way.

Expanding the current concrete skate park in Phear Park.

Adding new sports related equipment into Brixington park, all free to use.

Additional car parking area at Withycombe Raleigh Common football pitches, home of the Brixington Blues and used by other clubs and teams.

A back stretch/back exercise wall in Phear Park with exercises listed along its length, this would be free to use.

A free to use concrete track with bumps and small slopes for wheeled sports such as BMX, skate boards and scooters in Carter Avenue Park. This would be free to use.

Letters will be arriving with the 5,000 randomly selected households in the week beginning Monday, August 31.

Cllr Paul Millar, East Devon’s portfolio holder for democracy and transparency (including consultation) said: “With £300,000 of developer contributions to distribute, these are significant projects, the completion of which will support exercise opportunities and wellbeing across the town.

“I urge everybody who receive a letter take the time to read through the project proposals and vote on which projects will ultimately get the go ahead.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

