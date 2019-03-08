Have your say on how £300,000 earmarked for sports facilities will be spent

A £300,000 pot of developer cash is available for sports facilities in Exmouth and your opinion matters on how it should be spent.

The Section 106 money, collected from housing developers by East Devon District Council, is earmarked for outdoor sports facilities in Exmouth.

The district council, in partnership with the town council, is asking members of the community to send in their ideas on how the money should be spent.

Ideas could include an outdoor gym, a skatepark or works being carried out at a cricket or football pitch.

Proposals must be for:

- New outdoor sports facilities or to improve existing outdoor sports facilities.

- Permanently sited sports facilities and equipment.

- Sports facilities or equipment that is open and accessible to the community. A small fee may be charged but it must be affordable.

Funding cannot be spent on buildings, indoor facilities, professional sports grounds or golf courses.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, chairman of Exmouth Town Council, said: "The delivery of additional sports facilities is important in meeting the town's growth needs and creating a place where families and people of all ages will want to live, enjoy and call home.

"We look forward to seeing the community's ideas."

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon portfolio holder for the environment, said: "I would urge local people and organisations to come forward with any ideas they have for sports projects for Exmouth."

All ideas, together with name, contact details and an estimate of how much funding would be needed, must be submitted to Exmouth Town Council by noon on Tuesday, October 15.

Once the town council has received the proposals it will work with EDDC to make sure they are eligible, affordable and possible.

Residents will then be given a chance to look at all the ideas that can happen and vote on them.

The eligible ones that gain the most votes are where the money will be spent.

Ideas can be sent by email to reception@exmouth.gov.uk or by post to sports ideas, Exmouth Town Council, First Floor, Exmouth Town Hall, St Andrew's Road, Exmouth EX8 1AW.