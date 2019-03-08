Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Have your say on how £300,000 earmarked for sports facilities will be spent

PUBLISHED: 11:46 22 August 2019

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

A £300,000 pot of developer cash is available for sports facilities in Exmouth and your opinion matters on how it should be spent.

The Section 106 money, collected from housing developers by East Devon District Council, is earmarked for outdoor sports facilities in Exmouth.

The district council, in partnership with the town council, is asking members of the community to send in their ideas on how the money should be spent.

Ideas could include an outdoor gym, a skatepark or works being carried out at a cricket or football pitch.

Proposals must be for:

- New outdoor sports facilities or to improve existing outdoor sports facilities.

- Permanently sited sports facilities and equipment.

- Sports facilities or equipment that is open and accessible to the community. A small fee may be charged but it must be affordable.

Funding cannot be spent on buildings, indoor facilities, professional sports grounds or golf courses.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, chairman of Exmouth Town Council, said: "The delivery of additional sports facilities is important in meeting the town's growth needs and creating a place where families and people of all ages will want to live, enjoy and call home.

"We look forward to seeing the community's ideas."

Cllr Geoff Jung, East Devon portfolio holder for the environment, said: "I would urge local people and organisations to come forward with any ideas they have for sports projects for Exmouth."

All ideas, together with name, contact details and an estimate of how much funding would be needed, must be submitted to Exmouth Town Council by noon on Tuesday, October 15.

Once the town council has received the proposals it will work with EDDC to make sure they are eligible, affordable and possible.

Residents will then be given a chance to look at all the ideas that can happen and vote on them.

The eligible ones that gain the most votes are where the money will be spent.

Ideas can be sent by email to reception@exmouth.gov.uk or by post to sports ideas, Exmouth Town Council, First Floor, Exmouth Town Hall, St Andrew's Road, Exmouth EX8 1AW.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager punched in the face during McDonald’s altercation

Police are investigating an assault on a teenager at Exmouth's McDonald's restaurant. Picture: Google

Exmouth Carnival cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Beautiful Days 2019: more photos from the big event

Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8064. Picture: Terry Ife

Man who attacked wedding party jailed after breaching suspended sentence

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cobbett Cup victory at East Devon for Paul Mullerworth

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5439. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers impress in terrific success over Castle Carey tourists

Budleigh and Castle Carey bowlers before their meeting at Criekcetfield Lane. Picture:BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Madeira edged out by ‘colourful’ tourists

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

East Devon suffer Picture Match defeat against Sidmouth

Golf club and ball

High nets as Town continue winning start to new league life with Bitton victory

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists