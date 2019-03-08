Advanced search

Child star uses fame to help poverty stricken youngsters

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 September 2019

Xia speaking after being named ambassador for Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Danhil Carreon

Archant

An award-winning child actress from Exmouth is using her fame to be the voice of the Filipino youth stricken by poverty.

Xia during filming. Picture: Mimi GierzaXia during filming. Picture: Mimi Gierza

Xia Vigor, who moved to The Philippines at the age of four, has become a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity - a non-profit organisation which helps people in poverty.

In her speech when accepting the role, the nine-year-old said: "I am dedicated to be the voice of my generation, to empower and to inspire the youth to do our part in helping people."

READ MORE: Exmouth-born child star Xia continues to make waves in the film and television world

This news comes as Xia's family announced she has landed the leading role in a hit Korean comedy drama Miracle in Cell Number 7.

She will play the part of a wrongfully convicted murder's daughter alongside award-winning co star Aga Muhlac.

Her dad Alan said: "I am immensely proud of this achievement having been chosen as the child ambassador for Habitat for Humanity.

"It clearly shows that she is passionate about helping others less fortunate than ourselves."

