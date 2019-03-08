Child star uses fame to help poverty stricken youngsters

Xia speaking after being named ambassador for Habitat for Humanity. Picture: Danhil Carreon Archant

An award-winning child actress from Exmouth is using her fame to be the voice of the Filipino youth stricken by poverty.

Xia during filming. Picture: Mimi Gierza Xia during filming. Picture: Mimi Gierza

Xia Vigor, who moved to The Philippines at the age of four, has become a spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity - a non-profit organisation which helps people in poverty.

In her speech when accepting the role, the nine-year-old said: "I am dedicated to be the voice of my generation, to empower and to inspire the youth to do our part in helping people."

This news comes as Xia's family announced she has landed the leading role in a hit Korean comedy drama Miracle in Cell Number 7.

She will play the part of a wrongfully convicted murder's daughter alongside award-winning co star Aga Muhlac.

Her dad Alan said: "I am immensely proud of this achievement having been chosen as the child ambassador for Habitat for Humanity.

"It clearly shows that she is passionate about helping others less fortunate than ourselves."