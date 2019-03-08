Advanced search

Exmouth’s woman celebrates Crufts success as her beloved dogs dazzle at show

PUBLISHED: 11:55 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 18 March 2019

Debbie Moore scored a triple card at Crufts this year. Picture: Daniel Moore

An Exmouth woman says she has achieved her lifelong dream after claiming a triple card at the world’s most popular - and esteemed - dog show.

Debbie Moore, of Bassetts Gardens, claimed a second, fourth and fifth place at Crufts, which was held at the NEC in Birmingham earlier this month.

Mrs Moore entered her three Shetland sheepdogs - Bandit, Euro and Chipper - with each pooch leaving the competition with a placing.

The star of Mrs Moore’s pack was Bandit, a 12-month old Shettie, who came second in his class of ‘junior dog’.

Five-year-old Euro and seven-year-old Chipper placed fourth and fifth in their respective classes - ‘mid limit dog’ and ‘limit dog’.

Mrs Moore, who works at Moores Pasties in Exmouth, said: “To get placed at Crufts is like winning a beauty contest.

“I was over the moon - I was crying when they selected Bandit.

“Something I have always aimed to do is to get placed at Crufts. Last year, I got my first card - this year, I have got three!”

Mrs Moore owns 12 Shetland sheepdogs, which live with her husband’s Lurcher.

The 61-year-old has grown up with canines all of her life, and is a dedicated attendee of local dog shows.

She added: “I never thought I would get three cards.

“Crufts has very well-known breeders partake, and I am not a breeder. When dogs get to a certain age, breeders sell them on, but I do not. They are my pets.”

Mrs Moore said her dogs enjoy performing, despite some charities - including PETA - criticising the dog show.

She said: “If the dogs did not enjoy it, they would not parade around the ring.

“I have certain clothes I wear to a dog show and as soon as I put them on, my dogs go straight to the car.

“If my dogs did not enjoy showing, I would not show them.

“When they come back, they run down the bottom of the garden and wallow in mud until the next show.

“Some of these dogs [at Crufts] are groomed and must not go out in the mud, but my dogs are my pets. It’s my life - I work for my dogs.”

This year’s Crufts champion was Dylan the Papillon from Belgium - the first time the breed has taken the top title.

