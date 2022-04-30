Exmouth local history: the turnpike and its surroundings

Back in the ninth article I wrote about early roads and inns and in that story we read about the tolls and turnpikes of Exmouth at Courtlands Cross and Exeter Road. The general consensus at the time, according to all the research I found was that the Exeter Road Turnpike was at the junction of North Street and Exeter Road by the present library. It turns out that this was not the case after all so my humble apologies to all of you who knew differently. I am indebted to Geoff Perriam who I recently met at the museum and who kindly gave me some papers on it, and I am happy to now update you all.

The actual site of the Exeter Road Turnpike was opposite Mona Island, about 100 yards to the south of North Street, almost by Sheppards Row where the museum is situated. This is evidenced by the 1838 Tithe Map which shows a gate in the roadway and also in his publication, The Book of Exmouth, Robin Bush tells of three houses for sale on Mona Island in 1845 saying they are 'nearly opposite the Turnpike Gate at the entarance to Exmouth'.

Mona Island on Exeter Road as we saw from a much earlier article was really the site of the beginnings of Exmouth as we know it. As water came right up to it, it had originally been a ferry terminal for the crossing to Starcross and vessels had to navigate a creek from the estuary to reach it. Much later in life it had public conveniences under it, and now it provides a place to sit and contemplate the world and is commemorated by a blue plaque there. The turnpike existed between1832 and it is believed 1870, when it closed.

What of the houses that were around it, though? The 1841 Census provides more evidence as to the site of the turnpike as it shows occupants in Bond Street as it was called then, a George Hawkins at Turnpike House, Joseph Austin near Turnpike House, Caroline Grace and Mary Hayne (aged 75) near Turnpike House, which is number 66 on Mona Island itself according to the 1838 Tithe Map. It also shows five more premises, then Glenorchy House and finally Meeting Street. The 1851 Census shows the Quay, Sheppards Buildings and Exeter Road: Turnpike House, William Torrington (29) Toll Gate Keeper. This is the beauty of history, just when you thought you had discovered one thing about a place, subsequently something pops up and it throws everything out of the window we thought we knew!

The attached picture of a poster of Houses for sale in Exmouth reproduced here from Robin Bush’s book shows three dwelling houses, offices belonging to them and a workshop adjoining being sold on Thursday 31 December 1845 by Mr S Day at Giffords London Inn at 2 o’clock in the afternoon. These houses are situated nearly opposite the Turnpike Gate at the entrance to Exmouth, providing further evidence for us as to the site of the Turnpike. They are occupied as tenants by among others Mary Hayne as we have seen and these three houses provide a rent of £32 and 10 shillings per annum – good investment opportunity!

The premises are still held under a lease from the ‘Mayor, Bailiffes and Community of Exeter’ for a term of 99 years which commenced on 25 March 1830.

