New zero waste shop brings 'weigh and save' back to Exmouth

Helena Walsh of Heart and Soul in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6174. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

An Exmouth shop is turning back the clock to help the single-use plastic purge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Helena Walsh of Heart and Soul in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6166. Picture: Terry Ife Helena Walsh of Heart and Soul in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6166. Picture: Terry Ife

Helena Walsh, 22, has started Heart and Soul - a zero-waste business -based in the Indoor Market.

She has taken inspiration from the 'weigh and save' shops which were popular in a time before supermarkets.

They allowed customers to bring in their empty containers, get them filled and weighed before paying.

Miss Walsh said: "We encourage people to bring in their own boxes from home.

Helena Walsh of Heart and Soul in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6172. Picture: Terry Ife Helena Walsh of Heart and Soul in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6172. Picture: Terry Ife

"We weigh them and fill them with the dry food they need.

"The aim is to encourage people to reduce the use of single-use plastics."

She said the reduction of plastics is something that 'needs to be done'.

Miss Walsh said: "As it stands, in 2025 there will be more plastic in the ocean than animals.

"I feel it is our duty of care to the planet and something small like this can make an impact."

She decided to launch the business after noticing the amount of plastic in the ocean during a trip to Thailand in 2018.

Miss Walsh said the 'weigh and save' business was very popular prior to big supermarkets opening.

She said: "It's gone round in a circle.

"There were weigh and saves years ago but the super markets put pay to that."

Heart and Soul stocks pulses, rice, pastas, dried fruit, granola and nuts as well as flours, sugar, teas and coffees.

Customers can also take their bottles to be refilled with washing up liquids.

They also sell reusable water bottles.

The shop has been open for a month and Miss Walsh has been pleasantly surprised by its popularity.

She said: "The shop has been really popular so far. The Exmouth community has been really supportive.

"It has been so good to see that so many people are starting to realise how important plastic reduction is."

The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5.30pm but will revert back to a 5pm closing time after Christmas.