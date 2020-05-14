Gallery

Exmouth continues colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line

Lily made these rainbow creations in Moorfield Road, Exmouth Picture: Kerry Pearson Archant

Rainbows continue to be used by Exmouth residents as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

A rainbow for carers at Claremont Grove Picture: Teresa Lock A rainbow for carers at Claremont Grove Picture: Teresa Lock

Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journal has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

Milly, Grace and Faith show their support Picture: Kim Oakins Milly, Grace and Faith show their support Picture: Kim Oakins

A rainbow at St Andrew's Road Picture: Suzanne Pashley A rainbow at St Andrew's Road Picture: Suzanne Pashley

Sadie and Imogen with their rainbow poster at Midway, Littleham Picture: Sara Martin Sadie and Imogen with their rainbow poster at Midway, Littleham Picture: Sara Martin

Holly and Jasmine made these displays in Birchwood Road Picture: Sarah May Holly and Jasmine made these displays in Birchwood Road Picture: Sarah May

Mrs Snuggles with the reainbow creations by all her 'Snuglets' Picture: Lisa Hamer Mrs Snuggles with the reainbow creations by all her 'Snuglets' Picture: Lisa Hamer

Max, seven, and Zachary, four, painted this rainbow Picture: Becki Emma Max, seven, and Zachary, four, painted this rainbow Picture: Becki Emma

Emilie and Jake made this rainbow in Chestnut Close Picture: Jennie Bisgrove Emilie and Jake made this rainbow in Chestnut Close Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Zara Scott, 10, made this thank you rainbow at Old Bystock Drive Picture: Jennie Scott Zara Scott, 10, made this thank you rainbow at Old Bystock Drive Picture: Jennie Scott

Sadie from Littleham decorates her rainbow Picture: Sara Martin Sadie from Littleham decorates her rainbow Picture: Sara Martin

Chloe Bailey from Exmouth made these rainbow pictures Picture: Lee-Ann Bailey Chloe Bailey from Exmouth made these rainbow pictures Picture: Lee-Ann Bailey

Faye Bastin, 8, made a colourful rainbow Picture: Clare Bastin Faye Bastin, 8, made a colourful rainbow Picture: Clare Bastin

A thank you rainbow by Darcy DeSouza, nine Picture: Hue Des A thank you rainbow by Darcy DeSouza, nine Picture: Hue Des