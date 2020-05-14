Advanced search

Gallery

Exmouth continues colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line

PUBLISHED: 14:49 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 14 May 2020

Lily made these rainbow creations in Moorfield Road, Exmouth Picture: Kerry Pearson

Lily made these rainbow creations in Moorfield Road, Exmouth Picture: Kerry Pearson

Archant

Rainbows continue to be used by Exmouth residents as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

A rainbow for carers at Claremont Grove Picture: Teresa LockA rainbow for carers at Claremont Grove Picture: Teresa Lock

Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.

Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journal has been inundated with photographs.

And we want that to continue.

Milly, Grace and Faith show their support Picture: Kim OakinsMilly, Grace and Faith show their support Picture: Kim Oakins

So if you feel inspired by the pictures you have seen over the last two weeks and want to create your own, please send your photographs to alex.walton@archant.co.uk and they may appear in a future edition.

Also, we want to see photos and videos of people taking part in the weekly clap. Send them to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

A rainbow at St Andrew's Road Picture: Suzanne PashleyA rainbow at St Andrew's Road Picture: Suzanne Pashley

Sadie and Imogen with their rainbow poster at Midway, Littleham Picture: Sara MartinSadie and Imogen with their rainbow poster at Midway, Littleham Picture: Sara Martin

Holly and Jasmine made these displays in Birchwood Road Picture: Sarah MayHolly and Jasmine made these displays in Birchwood Road Picture: Sarah May

Mrs Snuggles with the reainbow creations by all her 'Snuglets' Picture: Lisa HamerMrs Snuggles with the reainbow creations by all her 'Snuglets' Picture: Lisa Hamer

Max, seven, and Zachary, four, painted this rainbow Picture: Becki EmmaMax, seven, and Zachary, four, painted this rainbow Picture: Becki Emma

Emilie and Jake made this rainbow in Chestnut Close Picture: Jennie BisgroveEmilie and Jake made this rainbow in Chestnut Close Picture: Jennie Bisgrove

Zara Scott, 10, made this thank you rainbow at Old Bystock Drive Picture: Jennie ScottZara Scott, 10, made this thank you rainbow at Old Bystock Drive Picture: Jennie Scott

Sadie from Littleham decorates her rainbow Picture: Sara MartinSadie from Littleham decorates her rainbow Picture: Sara Martin

Chloe Bailey from Exmouth made these rainbow pictures Picture: Lee-Ann BaileyChloe Bailey from Exmouth made these rainbow pictures Picture: Lee-Ann Bailey

Faye Bastin, 8, made a colourful rainbow Picture: Clare BastinFaye Bastin, 8, made a colourful rainbow Picture: Clare Bastin

A thank you rainbow by Darcy DeSouza, nine Picture: Hue DesA thank you rainbow by Darcy DeSouza, nine Picture: Hue Des

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Quiz time! Try our latest 30-question sports quiz

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

More than 130 coronavirus cases in East Devon, new data shows

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Police appeal for missing Budleigh teenager

Budleigh teenager Nam Vu Van missing. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Remainder of closed East Devon parks to re-open after new Government announcement over exercise

The Glen, in Honiton, Connaught Gardens, in Sidmouth, Manor Gardens and Queen's Drive Space, in Exmouth, are all re-opening. Picture: Archant/iWitness

Could a new gin bar be heading for Exmouth?

The former Gomobile shop which could soon be converted into a gin bar. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Quiz time! Try our latest 30-question sports quiz

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

More than 130 coronavirus cases in East Devon, new data shows

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Police appeal for missing Budleigh teenager

Budleigh teenager Nam Vu Van missing. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Remainder of closed East Devon parks to re-open after new Government announcement over exercise

The Glen, in Honiton, Connaught Gardens, in Sidmouth, Manor Gardens and Queen's Drive Space, in Exmouth, are all re-opening. Picture: Archant/iWitness

Could a new gin bar be heading for Exmouth?

The former Gomobile shop which could soon be converted into a gin bar. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Otterton bike ace Baxter set to go even faster after netting super sponsorship

Baxter Williams on his new bike which has been sponsored for him by Sarah Dunn and Big Pauls of Cotford, Sidbury. Picture GARY WILLIAMS

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Sidmouth, Exmouth, Seaton and Sidbury all win on matchday four of the East Devon T20 Virtual Cricket League

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Exmouth continues colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line

Lily made these rainbow creations in Moorfield Road, Exmouth Picture: Kerry Pearson
Drive 24