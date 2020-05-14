Exmouth continues colourful tribute to those fighting coronavirus on the front line
PUBLISHED: 14:49 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 14 May 2020
Archant
Rainbows continue to be used by Exmouth residents as a sign positivity and support for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.
Pictures of rainbows drawn/painted and displayed in windows and doors have been keeping spirits up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some have created multi-coloured paper chains while others have declared their love for the NHS.
Since appealing to our readers for these colourful messages of support, the Journal has been inundated with photographs.
And we want that to continue.
