Exmouth's 'kite twins' brave Storm Arwen to win more prizes

Archie and Alfie Luxton in second and third place on the podium; their friend Charlie came first - Credit: Terry Luxton

Exmouth’s kitesurfing twins Archie and Alfie Luxton have triumphed again, winning second and third prizes respectively in an ‘Emperor of the Air’ competition.

The event, organised by PKS Watersports, took place in Rhyl, north Wales, during Storm Arwen at the end of November.

Their mother Ruthy said: “For 13-year-old boys it was pretty daunting, but they both braved the freezing temperatures and high winds and came out with second and third in the youth category. Their friend Charlie came first.

“There were lots of other competitors braving those harsh conditions and the support crew all were incredible.

“Our boys did some incredibly high jumps in their heat and were not fazed by the big winds, they really enjoyed it.

“Their dad, two ambulance crews and lots of other adults were all there on rescue standby the whole time.”

It was the second competition success for the twins in recent months. In September Archie and Alfie came first and second in the under-14 class of the British Freestyle Championships.