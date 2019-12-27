Advanced search

Former Exmouth district councillor given MBE for services to politics and the community

PUBLISHED: 22:30 27 December 2019

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

An Exmouth woman who dedicated nearly four decades of her life to serving East Devon communities has received royal recognition.

Jill Elson was named on The Queen's New Year's Honours list for political and community services and will receive an MBE.

This award comes after she was named an honorary alderman by East Devon District Council after serving as a councillor for 36 years.

She has also been involved with the town's community transport group - which provides a valuable, lifeline service for those with special transport needs - since its creation in 1990.

During her time on the district council, Miss Elson held three different cabinet portfolios and chaired three other committees including the Exmouth town committee and the tourism and transportation committee.

She served the district council until the elections in May 2019.

Miss Elson also spearheaded a campaign to raise the initial £15,000 for the district council share of the community transport scheme, which benefits Exmouth and the surrounding villages as well as Budleigh Salterton.

The group now has three vehicles and is currently fundraising to pay for a new vehicle to replace a 16-seater bus which is 'beginning to fail maintenance wise'.

For more information about the services Exmouth Community Transport provides, go to the charity's website

