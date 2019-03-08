Pupils from across Exmouth to come together for inaugural environment conference

An inaugural environment conference for youngsters is happening at Ocean. Picture: Paul Strange/Getty Images Archant

Youngsters from eight Exmouth schools will come together to discuss what action can be taken now to help the environment in the future.

The inaugural 'protecting the environment' conference, which is being held at Ocean on Wednesday, September 25, is being organised by Exmouth Town Council in partnership with a number of other organisations.

Two sessions will take place through the day with pupils attending workshops teaching them about the three Rs - re-use, reduce and recycle.

It is hoped the younger generation of Exmouth residents - who will be most affected by the affects of climate change ¬- can help promote the need to act now.

The conference is the brainchild of town mayor Steve Gazzard who was impressed by the 'enthusiasm and great ideas' during a visit to Marpool Primary School earlier this year.

He said: "This is shaping up to be a fantastic conference.

"I was very impressed by their (Marpool pupils') enthusiasm and the many great ideas they had to help reduce plastic waste, promote wildlife and generally how best to look after our local environment."

He thanked the organisations helping to organise the event, Ocean for hosting the conference and Dartline for transporting the children to and from school.

Justin Moore, manager at Ocean said: "We're delighted that Ocean could be home to this workshop for our local school children working with the town council and our local community to raise awareness of the issues we face every day."

Two sessions will take place, with half attending in the morning and the other in the afternoon. The same content will be provided in both sessions.

The children will be learning about creating and protecting wildlife areas and dealing with the challenges we face today, pollination, pollution and its effects including where we fit in the food chain, climate impacts, learning from the past and making a difference for the future.

At the end they will be asked about what they have learnt, if they have any ideas or suggestions and if they would like to make a pledge to make one small change which will help protect our environment.