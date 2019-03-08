New escape room challenges you to solve Sherlock's latest case
PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 June 2019
Archant
Ever fancied yourself as a detective? Now test your skills at Exmouth's newly-opened Excape
Wannabe detectives have the chance to test their Sherlock Holmes skills as they attempt to foil Professor Moriaty's bomb plot
Excape - Exmouth Escape Rooms, behind Natwest in The Strand, has officially opened giving people the chance to don Sherlock's cloak or Dr Watson's bowler hat and attempt to solve the detective's latest mystery.
The concept has become a popular pastime around the world giving teams of people a chance to immerse themselves in a themed room and work against the clock to solve their way out using clues.
This latest attraction is the brainchild of 34-year-old Dan Tribble who has been a fan of escape rooms since he and his wife Helen first tried it two years ago.
The former Exmouth Community College pupil, who had been a painter decorator until he launched this new venture, said: "I just love escape rooms and I think it would be brilliant to have one in the town.
"I fancied a change with work and I love escape rooms and I thought I could make a good one.
"We have tried to cater for novices but we have also got some trickier clues for those who are more experienced."
His wife Helen, 35, who is helping her husband run the attraction while she is on maternity leave from her job at the Open Door Centre, said: "We thought it would be really great to have one in Exmouth. We recognised it as a good indoor activity."
Dan had planned to open Excape in late March but just days after he got the keys, Helen went into labour with their first child Isabelle.
Now they have adjusted to life as parents, Dan has been able to officially open.
He said: "The response has been great, even those who don't know what an escape room is have been super excited.
"It's been fantastic to see people trying the escape room."
Dan is already planning for the future and a second room with a 'mad scientist' theme looks set to be opened in the autumn.
Excape is open seven days a week and they have seven slots a day starting at 10am with the last session available from 8.30pm.
For more information go to the Excape website
Comments have been disabled on this article.