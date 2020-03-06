Advanced search

Exmouth's Doris celebrates turning 100

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 March 2020

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family and friends Ref exe 09 20TI 8980 Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

An Exmouth woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with the relatives who regularly visit her.

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday at Summerleaze Home in Exmouth Ref exe 09 20TI 8973 Picture: Terry Ife100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday at Summerleaze Home in Exmouth Ref exe 09 20TI 8973 Picture: Terry Ife

Doris Kelland, known to her family as 'Dinky', marked becoming a centenarian by going for tea with her niece Marion Scotcher and her husband Ron.

She also had a cake made for her and was delighted to receive a card from The Queen.

Miss Kelland, who has lived at Summerleaze Care Home for two years, enjoyed a private occasion in her room.

After leaving school at the age of 14, she worked at a dairy shop in Tiverton for around six years.

100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family members Ref exe 09 20TI 8977 Picture: Terry Ife100 year old Doris Kelland celebrating her birthday with family members Ref exe 09 20TI 8977 Picture: Terry Ife

She then went on to work at Ellerton Stores where she stayed into her 50s.

At the age of 57, she moved to Bexhill-on-sea to live with her older sister who ran a large house for elderly females.

She then relocated back to Exmouth.

