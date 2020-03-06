Exmouth's Doris celebrates turning 100

An Exmouth woman has celebrated her 100th birthday with the relatives who regularly visit her.

Doris Kelland, known to her family as 'Dinky', marked becoming a centenarian by going for tea with her niece Marion Scotcher and her husband Ron.

She also had a cake made for her and was delighted to receive a card from The Queen.

Miss Kelland, who has lived at Summerleaze Care Home for two years, enjoyed a private occasion in her room.

After leaving school at the age of 14, she worked at a dairy shop in Tiverton for around six years.

She then went on to work at Ellerton Stores where she stayed into her 50s.

At the age of 57, she moved to Bexhill-on-sea to live with her older sister who ran a large house for elderly females.

She then relocated back to Exmouth.