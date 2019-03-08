Exmouth's 'marathon man' completes his 18th London Marathon

Des at the London Marathon finish line. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Archant

Des White, 64, completed his 42 marathon when he crossed the finish line in London on Sunday, raising £500 for Exmouth RNLI

Des at the finish line. Picture: Exmouth RNLI Des at the finish line. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

A 'marathon man' from Exmouth has crossed the finish line of the London Marathon for the 18th time raising vital funds for Exmouth's lifesaving charity.

Des White successfully completed this year's London Marathon on Sunday (April 28) raising £500 for Exmouth RNLI in the process.

The 64-year-old, who is a volunteer tour guide at the town's lifeboat station, finished with a time of four hours, 13 minutes and eight seconds.

Jane Carpenter and Joe Cooke after completing the London Marathon. Picture: Joe Cooke Jane Carpenter and Joe Cooke after completing the London Marathon. Picture: Joe Cooke

Des has now completed 42 marathons and was among many from East Devon to complete the gruelling course.

He said: “The weather on race-day was tricky as the passing Storm Hannah over Saturday and Sunday meant the race was run in cold, windy and showery conditions.

“I started in good spirits after completing a good 18 week training schedule.

“I got the half way point just about on schedule to hit my target time of three hours 30 minute. Unfortunately I hit 'the wall' at 16 miles and slowed dramatically over the final 10 miles.

“Overall it was a very tough day but I was pleased to have completed another marathon.”

Steve Hockings-Thompson, Exmouth RNLI coxswain, said: “For anyone to finish a marathon is an incredible achievement, but to complete 42 marathons is truly fantastic.

“All of us at Exmouth Lifeboat Station are proud and amazed at Des's success and very grateful for his fundraising effort.”

East Budleigh woman Jane Carpenter – who is partially sited - completed the London Marathon on Sunday for the first time with help from her friend Joe Cooke.

They came across the finish line in a time of four hours and 43 minutes and have so far raised more than £4,000 for Scope.

Joe said: “It was so busy from start to finish we found it quite tough trying to negotiate around and through people.

“We stayed tied together throughout - it was necessary given the amount of people, bottles and numerous hazards.

“We have both been totally overwhelmed with the endless messages, well wishes, cards and of course the sponsorship.

“Jane and I would like to thank everybody who has taken the time to donate, you have been amazing.”