Larger changing rooms in plans to extend Withycombe RFC

The clunhouse at Raleigh Park, the home of Withycombe Rugby Football Club. Picture: Google Archant

An Exmouth rugby club's changing rooms are set to double in size as plans to extend its clubhouse are lodged.

Withycombe Rugby Football Club, in Hulham Road, has submitted plans to East Devon District Council for a first-floor extension and internal alterations to the clubhouse at its Raleigh Park ground.

If approved, the existing changing rooms will be rebuilt with a new layout. First floor changing facilities would be added with the same design.

The extension would see the clubhouse grow from around 405sqm to 548sqm.

The height of the building would also grow, with the highest point being 47cm higher than the existing roof.

The design and access statement said this will be mitigated by employing a flat roof.

The statement added: "The proposed development would considerably improve the facilities at a club that is well supported and provides an important contribution that benefits the local community."

East Devon District Council will make the final decision.