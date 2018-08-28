When are the bins being collected in Exmouth?

Archant

As the post-Christmas clear up begins, attention turns to how and when bins full of ripped-up wrapping paper and leftover turkey will be collected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to East Devon District Council (EDDC), wrapping paper can be recycled in the same way normal paper can as long as its ‘not glittery or shiny metallic’.

The blue food waste caddy can also come in handy for those uneaten spouts and left-over turkey.

Recycling and food waste collections will take place in Exmouth on Saturday (December 29) and a week later on January 5. Waste collections will also be on the first Saturday of 2019.

Just six days later, recycling and food waste containers will again be emptied before normal service is resumed the following week.

The council has also announced where and when people can recycle their ‘real’ Christmas trees.

Recycling events are being held at the Imperial Road car park on Monday, January 7, between 8.30am and 2pm as well as in Lime Kiln Car Park, Budleigh Salterton, on Tuesday, January 8, between 8.pm and 11.30pm.

For more information go to the EDDC website