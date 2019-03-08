Off-duty Royal Navy diver comes to the rescue of fellow sailor

Euan Griffiths being presented with his certificate. Picture: Royal Navy Archant

A Royal Navy diver from Exmouth who saved a fellow sailor from drowning in a swimming pool has been recognised for his heroics.

AB (diver) Euan Griffiths, serving on the vessel HMS Shoreham in Bahrain, was off-duty when the sailor from another navy was taken ill in the pool and lost consciousness.

Mr Griffiths, from Exmouth, pulled the man from the water and delivered CPR, providing first aid until emergency services arrived.

He was presented with a certificate and commendation for his quick actions.

Mr Griffiths said: "I was at the pool when I saw a struggle.

"Thankfully my training instinctively kicked in and I was able to help a fellow serviceman.

"It just shows the skill-set we are equipped with through our training is not only imperative for life on board but useful in everyday life also."

All Royal Navy divers are trained in level three first aid - the ability to assess an incident, provide CPR, help people who are choking, suffering from a heart attack, broken bones, or a severe allergic reaction.

Sandown-class HMS Shoreham - one of four Royal Navy minehunter boats based in Bahrain - has seven divers on board who help with locating, identifying and destroying dangers under the water.

Commander Simon Cox, of mine counter measures force, presented Mr Griffiths with his commendation during a visit on board Shoreham.

Commander Cox said: "AB Griffiths is an incredibly humble and effective individual that personifies the professionalism of the MCM Force."

Lieutenant Commander Daniel Herridge, the minehunter's commanding officer, said: "It is quite right that we recognise our sailors when they do something out of the ordinary.

"Naval personnel are well trained to deal with the unexpected and that is exactly what AB Griffiths did.

"In doing so, he demonstrated all the attributes we look for in our sailors.

"That should be recognised and celebrated, especially given the positive outcome for which he played a significant part in."

The foreign sailor is recovering in hospital with his family at his side.

HMS Shoreham is one of seven Sandown-class specialists based at the Clyde Naval Base in Farslane, Scotland.