Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Off-duty Royal Navy diver comes to the rescue of fellow sailor

PUBLISHED: 14:02 16 August 2019

Euan Griffiths being presented with his certificate. Picture: Royal Navy

Euan Griffiths being presented with his certificate. Picture: Royal Navy

Archant

A Royal Navy diver from Exmouth who saved a fellow sailor from drowning in a swimming pool has been recognised for his heroics.

Euan Griffiths. Picture: Royal NavyEuan Griffiths. Picture: Royal Navy

AB (diver) Euan Griffiths, serving on the vessel HMS Shoreham in Bahrain, was off-duty when the sailor from another navy was taken ill in the pool and lost consciousness.

Mr Griffiths, from Exmouth, pulled the man from the water and delivered CPR, providing first aid until emergency services arrived.

He was presented with a certificate and commendation for his quick actions.

Mr Griffiths said: "I was at the pool when I saw a struggle.

Euan Griffiths. Picture: Royal NavyEuan Griffiths. Picture: Royal Navy

"Thankfully my training instinctively kicked in and I was able to help a fellow serviceman.

"It just shows the skill-set we are equipped with through our training is not only imperative for life on board but useful in everyday life also."

All Royal Navy divers are trained in level three first aid - the ability to assess an incident, provide CPR, help people who are choking, suffering from a heart attack, broken bones, or a severe allergic reaction.

Sandown-class HMS Shoreham - one of four Royal Navy minehunter boats based in Bahrain - has seven divers on board who help with locating, identifying and destroying dangers under the water.

Euan Griffiths. Picture: Royal NavyEuan Griffiths. Picture: Royal Navy

Commander Simon Cox, of mine counter measures force, presented Mr Griffiths with his commendation during a visit on board Shoreham.

Commander Cox said: "AB Griffiths is an incredibly humble and effective individual that personifies the professionalism of the MCM Force."

Lieutenant Commander Daniel Herridge, the minehunter's commanding officer, said: "It is quite right that we recognise our sailors when they do something out of the ordinary.

"Naval personnel are well trained to deal with the unexpected and that is exactly what AB Griffiths did.

"In doing so, he demonstrated all the attributes we look for in our sailors.

"That should be recognised and celebrated, especially given the positive outcome for which he played a significant part in."

The foreign sailor is recovering in hospital with his family at his side.

HMS Shoreham is one of seven Sandown-class specialists based at the Clyde Naval Base in Farslane, Scotland.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Hundreds of model trains to go under the hammer

A collection of locomotives at Piers Motley auction house. Ref exe 33 19TI 7662. Picture: Terry Ife

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Serial burglar plundered bank cards from elderly woman’s home

Kacper Manowski has been jailed after burgling an Exmouth home. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police to feature in behind-the-scenes documentary

Devon and Cornwall Police to be feartured in Call the Cops. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Off-duty Royal Navy diver comes to the rescue of fellow sailor

Euan Griffiths being presented with his certificate. Picture: Royal Navy

Record number of foster families sign up in Devon

Devon now has a record number of foster families signed up, but more are always needed. Picture: Getty

New takeaway proposed for Budleigh High Street

An application has been submitted to convert a former solicitors office into a takeaway. Picture: Google

Budleigh to get new town centre cash point

Budleigh is set to get a new ATM after an application by Tesco was granted. Picture: Getty Images

Sidmouth’s Fortfield ground hosting Devon versus Oxfordshire starting this Sunday

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists