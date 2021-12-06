News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Santa's sleigh and Family Fun Run: Exmouth Rotary announces Christmas events

Philippa Davies

Published: 7:00 PM December 6, 2021
Santa's visit to Brixington in a previous year

Santa's visit to Brixington in a previous year

After last year’s disrupted festive season, Exmouth Rotary will once again this year be out and about bringing Christmas cheer to the town. 

Between Monday, December 13 and Thursday 16, Santa will be touring the streets of Brixington and Littleham with his sleigh, some elf helpers and Christmas music and lights. A link showing his planned routes and expected stopping times (weather permitting) can be found on the Exmouth Rotary website. From Thursday, December 16 until Saturday 18 Santa will be by the Rotary Christmas tree in the Magnolia Centre between 10am and 4pm. 

The Christmas Family Fun Run had to be cancelled last year because of Covid, but it is back this year and will take place on Exmouth seafront; however  it it will be on Monday 27 December instead of the usual Boxing Day date. 

Registration at the Ocean begins at 10:15 with a warm-up session at 10:45 prior to the start of the 4K Fun Run at 11am. A link to more details, including entry cost and supported charities, can be found on the Exmouth Rotary 

website at https://exmouthrotaryclub.co.uk/ 


