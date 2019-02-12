Rotary Club host springtime concert for charity

Exmouth Raleigh Concert Town Band. Picture: Courtesy of the band Courtesy of the band

Enjoy an evening of music with the Exmouth Town Concert Band and Centre Stage

The Exmouth Town Concert Band will be blowing away the winter blues at a charity concert hosted by the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh.

They will be joined by the talented youth performers Centre Stage for an evening of entertainment at Holy Trinity Church.

The Concert Band wil play usical numbers from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s A Symphonic Portrait, The Blues Brothers and hits from The Beach Boys to sing along with.

Centre Stage will be performing a selection of show tunes from their past musicals, and they will also be giving a preview of their upcoming show, Oliver, with a few well-known songs from the production.

The Springtime Concert takes place on Saturday, March 16, starting at 7.30pm, and will raise money for the local cancer charity FORCE. Other Rotary charities will also benefit.

Tickets are £10 and available from Garners Home Hardware, Pennys Estate Agents, The Card Shop Too in Budleigh Salerton and Holy Trinity Church, weekdays 10-12.00. They will also be available on the door.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “Come and say hello to springtime with a great variety of music and really splendid Exmouth talent. A perfect night out.”