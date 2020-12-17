Father Christmas is Coming To Town
- Credit: Graham Kirby
Father Christmas won’t be making his usual tour of the streets of Brixington but children will still ger the chance to see jolly old St Nick.
At this time of year, excitement is usually high as the Rotary Club of Exmouth Raleigh tours some of the residential streets with Father Christmas’ sleigh and accompanied by music.
2020 will be different with the coronavirus restriction affecting the festivities.
Instead of the usual tour, the Rotary Club will present a static Father Christmas’ sleigh at Brixington Shopping Parade on Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23 from 6pm until 7.30pm.
Social distancing will be a ‘priority’ and Rotary Club elves will be there to help and collect donations for worthy Exmouth charities.
Sweets will be supplied by Co-op and handed out by Father Christmas with an extended fishing net to maintain safety.
A spokesman for the Rotary Club said it’s a ‘wonderful opportunity’ for the children of Exmouth to have a ‘treasured’ photo with Father Christmas.
