Exmouth GP practice staff and families turn out for beach clean

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 August 2020

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Staff of an Exmouth GP practice were joined by their families, friends and even dogs to help clear litter from the town’s beach.

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Exeter Chiefs player Gareth Steenson, who is married to GP Dr Karen Cavan, also joined the group from Rolle Medical Partnership on Exmouth beach.

Rachel Laybourne, medical secretary at the GP surgery in Claremont Grove, said they were ‘pleasantly surprised’ with the lack of litter which needed removing.

She said: “We wanted to give something back to the local Exmouth community to say thank you for all their support during Covid times and in the future.

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

“We have been so well supported by our patients who have provided us with essential PPE (personal protective equipment) and other supplies such as food to keep the staff going and morale high through difficult times.

“The morning was a great success, the rain held off and the pleasant surprise was there wasn’t actually that much litter.”

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

Rolle Medical Partnership's beach clean. Picture: Rachel Laybourne

