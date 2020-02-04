Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

An Exmouth road rage driver has been jailed after he recorded himself on his dash-cam chasing a terrified motorist for nine minutes before getting out and attacking the other man's car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Van driver Lee McClaren repeatedly crossed double white lines on the A361 North Devon link road in August last year as he tried to overtake and box in a silver Honda.

He lost his temper because he thought he had been carved up by the other driver and tried to force him to stop.

The dash-cam in his Ford Transit had a voice recorder which captured his foul mouthed rants during the chase.

McClaren managed to stop the Honda driver twice who initially drove away before he reached the car, but he managed to kicked dents in the doors and smashed a side window with his fist.

In a victim impact statement, the Honda driver, who is an ex-serviceman, said he was very scared and the incident had rekindled post traumatic stress disorder which he first experienced during his time in the forces.

He was so frightened that at one stage he pulled up next to a parked van and asked the driver to call the police.

McClaren, aged 35, of Moorfield Close, admitted dangerous driving and criminal damage and was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for two years by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge told him: "There was no justification whatsoever for the astonishingly dangerous way in which you then drove.

"It is clear that you lost all self control and were unable to master your all-consuming anger.

"The dangerousness with which you drove was breath-taking.

"You continued to pursue him, putting all sorts of people at risk. It was clearly your intention to get him out of his car to have some form of physical confrontation."

Stephen Nunn, defending, said McClaren believed the Honda had hit his van and wanted it to stop to exchange insurance details.

He said: "His reaction was like a slow fuse but reached a peak and he was incensed. He accepts what he has done and expressed remorse."