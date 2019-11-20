Advanced search

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:21 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 20 November 2019

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been injured after a collision involving a vehicle and two parked cars in Exmouth.

Police were called to Douglas Avenue at around 4.30pm on Wednesday (November 20) after reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers have confirmed that one person is injured in a collision involving a vehicle and two parked cars.

Douglas Avenue is closed between Merrion Avenue and Mayfield Drive while emergency services are on the scene.

South Western Ambulance Service said they treated an injured male at the scene and took him to hospital for further care.

Updates as we have them.

