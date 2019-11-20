Breaking

Man injured in collision involving two parked cars in Exmouth

Douglas Avenue. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been injured after a collision involving a vehicle and two parked cars in Exmouth.

#Devon In Exmouth Douglas Avenue is closed in both directions due to an accident from Merrion Avenue to Mayfield Drive.[SG] — BBC Travel SouthWest (@BBCTravelSW) November 20, 2019

Police were called to Douglas Avenue at around 4.30pm on Wednesday (November 20) after reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers have confirmed that one person is injured in a collision involving a vehicle and two parked cars.

Douglas Avenue is closed between Merrion Avenue and Mayfield Drive while emergency services are on the scene.

South Western Ambulance Service said they treated an injured male at the scene and took him to hospital for further care.

Updates as we have them.