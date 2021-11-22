Exmouth RNLI volunteers diverted from a training exercise to rescue an injured man in the Exe Estuary.

The crew of the inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II were tasked to the incident by HM Coastguard at 10.25am on Saturday, November 20.

The Coastguard Rescue team and Devon Air Ambulance were also sent to the aid of the man, reported to have leg injuries, at the ‘Duck Pond’.

The lifeboat, commanded by helm Charles Swales, with volunteer crew Geoff Mills and Nick Wright , helped the other rescuers take the casualty to the Recreation Ground, Exmouth and a waiting ambulance. Conditions in the river at the time were described as calm.

Other volunteer RNLI crew involved in the rescue were shore crew Roger Jackson, Ed Steele, Rory Carrig and Scott Ranft.

The man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. His condition is not thought to be serious.

In what was his first rescue assignment as fully qualified Exmouth RNLI helm, Charles Swales said: “This was a multi-agency response to a man who had injured his leg on the River Exe and required emergency assistance. We were already launched on a training exercise at the time of the call and were able to reach the scene very quickly to help and bring this incident to a successful conclusion. I would like to congratulate one of my crew, Nick Wright, in successfully completing his first tasking as a fully qualified member of the crew.”

The RNLI inshore lifeboat was back on service at 11.30am that day.