News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

RNLI training exercise turns into genuine rescue in Exe Estuary

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:46 AM November 22, 2021
Exmouth inshore lifeboat in action

Exmouth inshore lifeboat in action - Credit: Exmouth RNLI

 Exmouth RNLI volunteers diverted from a training exercise to rescue an injured man in the Exe Estuary. 

The crew of the inshore lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II were tasked to the incident by HM Coastguard at 10.25am on Saturday, November 20. 

The Coastguard Rescue team and Devon Air Ambulance were also sent to the aid of the man, reported to have leg injuries, at the ‘Duck Pond’. 

The lifeboat, commanded by helm Charles Swales, with volunteer crew Geoff Mills and Nick Wright , helped the other rescuers take the casualty to the Recreation Ground, Exmouth and a waiting ambulance. Conditions in the river at the time were described as calm. 

Other volunteer RNLI crew involved in the rescue were shore crew Roger Jackson, Ed Steele, Rory Carrig and Scott Ranft. 

 The man was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital. His condition is not thought to be serious. 

In what was his first rescue assignment as fully qualified Exmouth RNLI helm, Charles Swales said: “This was a multi-agency response to a man who had injured his leg on the River Exe and required emergency assistance. We were already launched on a training exercise at the time of the call and were able to reach the scene very quickly to help and bring this incident to a successful conclusion. I would like to congratulate one of my crew, Nick Wright, in successfully completing his first tasking as a fully qualified member of the crew.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Exposed! Builders' merchants get to the bottom of the issue
  2. 2 Get a free tree and help 'green up' Exmouth
  3. 3 Hospice charity SOS for funds to keep vital services running
  1. 4 Christmas Light Switch-Ons in East Devon's towns
  2. 5 Young artists impress judges in landscape competition
  3. 6 Findlay's top tipples set for nationwide delivery
  4. 7 It's time to skate over to Exeter's Winter Wonderland
  5. 8 RNLI training exercise turns into genuine rescue in Exe Estuary
  6. 9 Property of the Week: Exeter Road, Newton Poppleford
  7. 10 Funding available to help groups tackling isolation pressures

 The RNLI inshore lifeboat was back on service at 11.30am that day. 

East Devon News
Exmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Savage of Otter Valley Funerals

New funeral directors for Budleigh and East Devon

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Weak regulation has a dreadful impact on our environment

Paul Millar

Logo Icon
Budleigh Remembrance

Silence speaks for East Devon on Remembrance Day

Tim Dixon

person
Exmouth Knit and Chat group in new premises

Exmouth Knit and Chat group reunited in new venue

Philippa Davies

person