Music, food and fun for two-day lifeboat weekend

Crowds watch the Shannon class lifeboat being launched at the Exmouth RNLI open day. Ref exe 8071-35-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Two days of fun, games and activities are expected for Exmouth RNLI's lifeboat weekend.

On Saturday, August 17, Queen's Drive Space will be the venue for the Maer Rocks Festival, featuring a line-up of musical acts with food and drink available throughout the afternoon.

The following day, Exmouth RNLI will throw open the doors of its station for the annual open day giving people a chance to get a close look at the Shannon-class and inshore lifeboats.

Robin Humphreys, chairman of Exmouth RNLI fundraising committee, said: "Our Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Weekend is going to be two days of fun, games and activities for all ages.

"It will provide an opportunity for all to learn more about our charity, its volunteers, water safety, our crew, boats and resources and how we save lives at sea as well as raising those important funds for equipment and training."

The Maer Rocks Festival will run from noon until 9pm on Saturday with a line-up including Sarah Jory, Haytor, Rock the Night, Telstar, Bolynne, Stereo Social Musicians, Poppy Fardell and DJ Push3r.

Good Game Topsham, Say Cheese, Quick Gin and Crossed Anchors Brewery will provide food and drink complemented by the outlets in the Queen's Drive Space.

For children, there will be face painting, Mrs Snuggles' slime workshop and a visit from RNLI mascot Stormy Stan.

RNLI volunteers will be holding stalls, informing visitors about the charity's shop and community safety.

The following day will be there open day at the lifeboat station from 10am until 3pm.

Volunteers will give visitors a guided tour of the building and the shop will be open throughout the day.

The station community safety officer will be available to answer questions and give advice.

Activities on the day will include launching the lifeboat, throwing lines at a target, throwing sponges at the crew and 'What's In the Welly?'.

A raffle will be held to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI with donated prizes including a two-night stay for two with bed and breakfast with afternoon tea at the Lifeboat Cottage in Poole and a family ringo ride courtesy of Exe Wake.