Exmouth RNLI thanks restaurant for 'incredible' fish-and-chip fundraising

Crew member Nick Wright in his £800 dry suit, paid for with part of The Point's donation - Credit: RNLI

Exmouth RNLI has thanked the owner and staff at The Point Bar & Grill for raising nearly £3,000 for the charity – through sales of fish and chips.

As the Journal reported in December, the restaurant embarked on two fundraising projects for the local lifeboat charity last year.

In May it pledged £1 to the local RNLI for every purchase of its popular fish and chip meals, bringing in £2,184 by the end of August.

Then in November the restaurant hosted the popular RNLI Charity Fish Supper event and raised an additional £643.82, bringing the total to £2,827.82.

The money is being used by to buy crew clothing and pay for lifesaving training at the Exmouth lifeboat station.

The first purchase has been a dry suit kit for crew member Nick Wright at a cost of £800.

Nick joined Exmouth RNLI in March 2021 and is currently working towards his Tier 1 passout for lifesaving operations on the Exmouth inshore lifeboat.

He said: “On behalf of the crew and volunteers at Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station, I must thank the owners and staff at the Point Bar and Grill for their incredible efforts in raising such an amazing sum for us at what was a very difficult time for all businesses, and to their customers who gave their support.

“I am the first to benefit from this donation and I know some of the remainder is earmarked for sea survival courses and important station-based training that, on average, costs £1400 overall per crew member.”

Des White, chair of Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, said: “On behalf of us all at Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station, I must thank all at the Point Bar & Grill who worked hard to achieve this outcome and to those who gave their support to the two great fundraisers.



“As the charity that saves lives at sea in the UK and the Republic of Ireland we rely entirely on public and business support to carry on our essential lifesaving work safely and effectively, and these donations are already helping us to do that – thank you, and very well done!”