Teenager tangled in buoy on River Exe

Adam Manning

Published: 7:52 PM August 5, 2022
The Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue

The Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat launches to the rescue - Credit: John Thorogood/RNLI

Exmouth RNLI saved a kite surfer in difficulty on the River Exe this afternoon, (August, 5).

Exmouth inshore lifeboat was launched to rescue an 18 year old girl who had entangled herself in a buoy on the River Exe, near Shelley Beach and was struggling to free herself.

The volunteer crew launched at 2.23pm and located the casualty who had already freed herself and made it safely to shore.

The casualty was uninjured and did not require any medical treatment they then set about removing the tangled lines from the buoy.

On completion the lifesavers were stood down and returned to Exmouth Lifeboat Station where the inshore lifeboat was back on service a short time later.

Exmouth RNLI crew who took part in the tasking were: Inshore Lifeboat, Helm, David Preece, Nick Wright and Mark Cockman.

Specific advice from the RNLI regarding Kitesurfing can be found here : https://rnli.org/safety/choose-your-activity/kitesurfing




