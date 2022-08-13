News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth RNLI save speedboat sinking on the River Exe

Adam Manning

Published: 9:15 PM August 13, 2022
Updated: 10:01 PM August 13, 2022
EXMOUTH

Exmouth RNLI rescued a sinking speedboat off Turf Locks. - Credit: John Thorogood.

Both Exmouth RNLI boats saved a speedboat that was sinking on the River Exe this evening, (August, 13).

At 5:18pm, the crew of Exmouth's inshore lifeboat was tasked to assist a 22ft speedboat in serious difficulty and sinking off Turf Locks on the River Exe.

The inshore lifeboat made its way to the vessel that had completely sunk on their arrival. Given the situation they then called out the all weather lifeboat.

All occupants of the vessel were accounted for and the crew set about raising the speedboat that had sunk in a main navigation channel.

The crew re-floated the vessel and the inshore lifeboat began towing it out of the navigation lane and to the safety of Belshers Slipway, Exmouth.


