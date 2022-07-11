News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Both Exmouth RNLI boats assist 'motionless yacht' off Budleigh Salterton

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:09 AM July 11, 2022
EXMOUTH

Both Exmouth RNLI Lifeboats assist the becalmed yacht. Credit: Ed Thomas / RNLI - Credit: Ed Thomas.

Exmouth RNLI was deployed on Saturday (July 9) to save a motionless yacht off Budleigh Salterton.

At around 9pm H.M. Coastguard tasked both Exmouth RNLI lifeboats to several reports of a 16-foot trimaran making no progress about one mile off Budleigh Salterton with no indication of any persons on board.

Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat launched and made their way to the yacht.

On their arrival to the sailing vessel, it was established that two persons were crewing the boat and were attempting to make their way to Teignmouth but had become becalmed in a slack tide with no auxiliary power.

The lifeboat crews escorted the vessel across the bay where they were met by the crew of Teignmouth RNLI who took over and assisted the boat into dock at Teignmouth.


East Devon News
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

exmouth grange avenue

Re-surfacing work in Exmouth street branded an 'absolute mess'

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Peter Blyth, Beach Safety Officer, East Devon District Council and artist Anna Fitzgerald

Transforming Exmouth’s seafront into a collaborative canvas

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R & J Welburn

RNLI rescue canoeist in difficulty at Budleigh Salterton

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
The incident continued at a Topsham play area

Swimming pool flasher sent to mental hospital

Court Reporter

Logo Icon