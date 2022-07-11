Both Exmouth RNLI boats assist 'motionless yacht' off Budleigh Salterton

Exmouth RNLI was deployed on Saturday (July 9) to save a motionless yacht off Budleigh Salterton.

At around 9pm H.M. Coastguard tasked both Exmouth RNLI lifeboats to several reports of a 16-foot trimaran making no progress about one mile off Budleigh Salterton with no indication of any persons on board.

Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat and the inshore lifeboat launched and made their way to the yacht.

On their arrival to the sailing vessel, it was established that two persons were crewing the boat and were attempting to make their way to Teignmouth but had become becalmed in a slack tide with no auxiliary power.

The lifeboat crews escorted the vessel across the bay where they were met by the crew of Teignmouth RNLI who took over and assisted the boat into dock at Teignmouth.



